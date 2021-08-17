Herbalife Nutrition (NYSE:HLF) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Herbalife Nutrition (NYSE:HLF) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $4.700-$5.100 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $4.930. The company issued revenue guidance of $6.01 billion-$6.23 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $6.19 billion.Herbalife Nutrition also updated its Q3 2021 guidance to EPS.

Shares of NYSE:HLF traded down $0.21 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $48.29. 6,604 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 965,807. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.58 billion, a PE ratio of 11.29 and a beta of 0.93. Herbalife Nutrition has a fifty-two week low of $43.01 and a fifty-two week high of $59.00. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.49.

Herbalife Nutrition (NYSE:HLF) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.27. Herbalife Nutrition had a negative return on equity of 51.15% and a net margin of 8.41%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Herbalife Nutrition will post 4.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. B. Riley assumed coverage on Herbalife Nutrition in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. They issued a buy rating and a $70.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Herbalife Nutrition from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th.

In related news, CEO John O. Agwunobi purchased 5,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The stock was bought at an average price of $48.19 per share, with a total value of $250,588.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director John Tartol sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.62, for a total value of $258,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 303,606 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,672,141.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.49% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Herbalife Nutrition Company Profile

Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. offers nutrition solutions in North America, Mexico, South and Central America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides products in the areas of weight management; targeted nutrition; energy, sports, and fitness; and outer nutrition. It offers weight management products, including meal replacement products, protein shakes, drink mixes, weight loss enhancers, and healthy snacks; targeted nutrition products, which include functional beverages, and dietary and nutritional supplements that contain herbs, vitamins, minerals, and other natural ingredients; outer nutrition products, such as facial skin, body, and hair care products; and energy, sports, and fitness products comprising N-R-G tea and energy drink products.

