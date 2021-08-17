Analysts Expect Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) to Announce $1.74 EPS

Analysts forecast that Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) will announce $1.74 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Tyler Technologies’ earnings. Tyler Technologies posted earnings of $1.50 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 16%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Tyler Technologies will report full year earnings of $6.74 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.73 to $6.75. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $7.98 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.97 to $7.99. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Tyler Technologies.

Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The technology company reported $1.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.63. Tyler Technologies had a return on equity of 10.03% and a net margin of 12.30%.

Several analysts recently commented on TYL shares. JMP Securities boosted their price target on Tyler Technologies from $480.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Tyler Technologies from $505.00 to $525.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. BTIG Research restated a “hold” rating on shares of Tyler Technologies in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. DA Davidson restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $492.56 target price (up from $395.00) on shares of Tyler Technologies in a report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Tyler Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $479.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $509.57.

Shares of TYL traded up $0.57 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $477.04. 1,589 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 250,179. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.21. Tyler Technologies has a 12-month low of $319.58 and a 12-month high of $498.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 128.19 and a beta of 0.60. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $467.39.

In related news, Chairman John S. Marr, Jr. sold 16,092 shares of Tyler Technologies stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $430.45, for a total transaction of $6,926,801.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 58,361 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,121,492.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, President H Lynn Moore, Jr. sold 6,105 shares of Tyler Technologies stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $492.46, for a total value of $3,006,468.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 36,407 shares of company stock valued at $15,868,812 over the last ninety days. 2.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in shares of Tyler Technologies by 1.1% in the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 328,793 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $139,582,000 after purchasing an additional 3,606 shares during the period. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its position in shares of Tyler Technologies by 65.3% in the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 119 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. Riverbridge Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Tyler Technologies by 3.4% in the first quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 469,972 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $199,517,000 after purchasing an additional 15,281 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its position in shares of Tyler Technologies by 0.7% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 5,075 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,154,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the period. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its position in shares of Tyler Technologies by 17.2% in the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 4,474 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,899,000 after purchasing an additional 655 shares during the period. 86.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Tyler Technologies Company Profile

Tyler Technologies, Inc provides integrated information management solutions and services for the public sector in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Enterprise Software, and Appraisal and Tax. It offers financial management solutions, including modular fund accounting systems for government agencies or not-for-profit entities; utility billing systems for the billing and collection of metered and non-metered services; products to automate city and county functions, such as municipal courts, parking tickets, equipment and project costing, animal and business licenses, permits and inspections, code enforcement, citizen complaint tracking, ambulance billing, fleet maintenance, and cemetery records management; and student information and transportation solutions for K-12 schools.

