Qurate Retail, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRTEA) Receives $9.67 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Qurate Retail, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRTEA) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $9.67.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Qurate Retail from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th.

Get Qurate Retail alerts:

Shares of Qurate Retail stock traded down $0.09 on Thursday, reaching $10.62. The company had a trading volume of 177,736 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,507,965. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.40. The stock has a market cap of $4.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 2.00. Qurate Retail has a 52-week low of $5.71 and a 52-week high of $14.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35.

Qurate Retail (NASDAQ:QRTEA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 6th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.39 billion. Qurate Retail had a net margin of 9.76% and a return on equity of 35.75%. The business’s revenue was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.54 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Qurate Retail will post 2.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Qurate Retail news, CEO Michael A. George sold 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.51, for a total transaction of $1,876,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,412,929 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,185,741.79. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael A. George sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.25, for a total transaction of $1,325,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,562,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,958,809.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 868,534 shares of company stock valued at $11,628,052 in the last quarter. 11.65% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in Qurate Retail during the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Qurate Retail during the 1st quarter worth $39,000. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Qurate Retail during the 2nd quarter worth $44,000. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new stake in Qurate Retail during the 1st quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd boosted its stake in Qurate Retail by 181.0% during the 2nd quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 3,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 2,411 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.29% of the company’s stock.

Qurate Retail Company Profile

Qurate Retail, Inc engages in the business of video and on-line commerce industries. It operates through the following segments: QxH; QVC International; and Corporate and Others. The QxH segment include distribution of live programming, 20 hours per day, 364 days per year, to television households. The QVC International segment focuses in Germany, Austria, Japan, the U.K., the Republic of Ireland, and Italy to distribute shopping experience via broadcast networks, websites, mobile applications, and social pages.

See Also: Growth and Income Funds

Receive News & Ratings for Qurate Retail Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Qurate Retail and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.