Harmony (ONE) Price Hits $0.10 on Exchanges

Harmony (CURRENCY:ONE) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on August 17th. One Harmony coin can currently be purchased for $0.10 or 0.00000224 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Harmony has a total market cap of $1.07 billion and $65.09 million worth of Harmony was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Harmony has traded up 14% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Solana (SOL) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $65.95 or 0.00143899 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $28.07 or 0.00061250 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002182 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.45 or 0.00003157 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.67 or 0.00016726 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002183 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $421.04 or 0.00918758 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $22.57 or 0.00049261 BTC.

About Harmony

Harmony (ONE) is a EPoS coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It launched on March 14th, 2019. Harmony’s total supply is 13,141,511,006 coins and its circulating supply is 10,438,687,006 coins. The official website for Harmony is harmony.one/?utm_source=icodrops . The official message board for Harmony is medium.com/harmony-one . The Reddit community for Harmony is https://reddit.com/r/harmony_one and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Harmony’s official Twitter account is @harmonyprotocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Harmony provides a high-throughput, low-latency and low-fee consensus platform designed to power the decentralized economy of the future. It plans to address the issues faced in other blockchain ecosystems through the use of the best research and engineering practices in an optimally tuned system. The technical focus of the project is on resharding and secure staking with decentralized randomness. Harmony also implements optimal cross-shard routing and fast block propagation. Learn more about Harmony’s Effective Proof-of-Stake (EPoS) here. “

Harmony Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Harmony directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Harmony should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Harmony using one of the exchanges listed above.

