Commercial Vehicle Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVGI) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $255.64 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Commercial Vehicle Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVGI) to post sales of $255.64 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Commercial Vehicle Group’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $255.40 million and the highest is $255.87 million. Commercial Vehicle Group reported sales of $187.70 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 36.2%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Commercial Vehicle Group will report full-year sales of $1.02 billion for the current year. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $1.09 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.07 billion to $1.11 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Commercial Vehicle Group.

Commercial Vehicle Group (NASDAQ:CVGI) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.05. Commercial Vehicle Group had a net margin of 1.50% and a return on equity of 24.12%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on CVGI. Barrington Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on shares of Commercial Vehicle Group in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Commercial Vehicle Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Colliers Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Commercial Vehicle Group in a report on Thursday, August 5th.

Shares of Commercial Vehicle Group stock traded down $0.16 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $8.98. 1,013 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 308,979. The business’s 50 day moving average is $9.92. Commercial Vehicle Group has a fifty-two week low of $4.08 and a fifty-two week high of $13.61. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. The firm has a market cap of $296.13 million, a PE ratio of 21.76, a P/E/G ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 3.65.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Commercial Vehicle Group by 230.1% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,098,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,306,000 after acquiring an additional 1,462,666 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Commercial Vehicle Group by 3.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,608,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,095,000 after buying an additional 59,432 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP boosted its position in Commercial Vehicle Group by 10.3% in the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,484,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,321,000 after buying an additional 138,990 shares in the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL raised its stake in shares of Commercial Vehicle Group by 3.8% during the second quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 585,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,221,000 after acquiring an additional 21,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Commercial Vehicle Group by 91.9% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 548,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,833,000 after acquiring an additional 262,880 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.89% of the company’s stock.

Commercial Vehicle Group Company Profile

Commercial Vehicle Group, Inc engages in the manufacture, supply, and sale of cab related products and systems. It operates through Electrical Systems and Global Seating segments. The Electrical Systems segment includes electrical wire harnesses and panel assemblies, trim systems and components, cab structures and sleeper boxes, mirrors, wipers, and controls.

