Porch Group (NASDAQ:PRCH) Stock Price Down 9.7%

Porch Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRCH) was down 9.7% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $16.76 and last traded at $16.88. Approximately 13,322 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 1,662,052 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.70.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Porch Group in a research report on Monday, June 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of Porch Group in a research report on Friday, May 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Porch Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Stephens assumed coverage on Porch Group in a report on Monday, May 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $27.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.17.

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.63 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.36 and a beta of 0.11. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $18.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 7.07 and a quick ratio of 7.07.

Porch Group (NASDAQ:PRCH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 16th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.06. On average, analysts expect that Porch Group, Inc. will post -0.61 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, COO Matthew Neagle sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.49, for a total value of $29,235.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 322,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,280,652.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 19.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in Porch Group in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Porch Group during the second quarter worth about $38,000. Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new position in shares of Porch Group during the second quarter worth about $68,000. Shell Asset Management Co. acquired a new position in Porch Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $71,000. Finally, Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Porch Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.54% of the company’s stock.

Porch Group Company Profile

Porch Group, Inc operates a software platform in the United States and Canada. It provides software and services under the ISN, HireAHelper, and Kandela brands to home services companies, such as home inspectors, homebuyers and homeowners, insurance carriers, moving companies, security companies, and TV/internet providers, as well as offers moving concierge services.

