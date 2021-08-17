Kendall Capital Management Raises Position in Progress Software Co. (NASDAQ:PRGS)

Kendall Capital Management raised its holdings in Progress Software Co. (NASDAQ:PRGS) by 41.1% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 14,600 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,250 shares during the quarter. Kendall Capital Management’s holdings in Progress Software were worth $675,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in PRGS. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in Progress Software during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Progress Software by 1,663.3% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,587 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 1,497 shares during the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. purchased a new position in Progress Software during the 1st quarter worth $85,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. grew its position in Progress Software by 44.7% during the 1st quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 1,648 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $158,000 after purchasing an additional 509 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Progress Software during the 1st quarter worth $164,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.62% of the company’s stock.

PRGS stock traded down $0.28 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $44.70. 5,179 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 372,032. The stock has a market cap of $1.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.43, a P/E/G ratio of 7.78 and a beta of 1.25. Progress Software Co. has a 52-week low of $34.40 and a 52-week high of $49.23. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $45.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48.

Progress Software (NASDAQ:PRGS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, June 23rd. The software maker reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $129.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $121.99 million. Progress Software had a net margin of 15.58% and a return on equity of 37.43%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 26.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.63 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Progress Software Co. will post 2.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $0.175 per share. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. Progress Software’s payout ratio is currently 26.12%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on PRGS. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Progress Software in a research report on Friday, August 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $48.00 price objective on the stock. Guggenheim started coverage on shares of Progress Software in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $56.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Progress Software in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $54.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Progress Software from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Progress Software has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.80.

Progress Software Corp. engages in the provision of a platform, which develops and deploys mission-critical business applications. It operates through the following segments: OpenEdge, Data Connectivity and Integration and Application Development and Deployment. The OpenEdge segment provides product enhancements and marketing supports for the partners to sell more of its existing solutions to their customers.

