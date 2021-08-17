Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC Boosts Stock Position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC increased its position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) by 1.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,523 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the period. Tesla makes up approximately 0.6% of Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $9,871,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of TSLA. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Tesla by 3.5% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,971,355 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $7,973,095,000 after buying an additional 404,120 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 8,262,415 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $5,518,715,000 after acquiring an additional 167,974 shares during the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Tesla by 39.9% in the first quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 5,785,523 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $3,864,324,000 after acquiring an additional 1,651,297 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Tesla by 7.9% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 4,058,655 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $2,710,897,000 after purchasing an additional 297,388 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Tesla by 3.9% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,607,130 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $2,409,310,000 after purchasing an additional 134,132 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.35% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ TSLA traded down $31.17 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $655.00. The stock had a trading volume of 680,194 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,742,082. The stock has a market cap of $648.46 billion, a PE ratio of 348.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.54 and a beta of 1.97. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $662.16. Tesla, Inc. has a one year low of $329.88 and a one year high of $900.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.22.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The electric vehicle producer reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.93. Tesla had a return on equity of 9.75% and a net margin of 5.21%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.44 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Tesla, Inc. will post 3.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on TSLA. Canaccord Genuity lowered their target price on Tesla from $812.00 to $768.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Tesla from $660.00 to $725.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $875.00 price target (up previously from $860.00) on shares of Tesla in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Tesla in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $800.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $585.89.

In other Tesla news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $620.17, for a total value of $930,255.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 19,614 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,164,014.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 1,250 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $601.55, for a total value of $751,937.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 56,757 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,142,173.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 55,425 shares of company stock valued at $38,241,379 over the last three months. Insiders own 23.00% of the company’s stock.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

