Kendall Capital Management Acquires New Shares in Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX)

Kendall Capital Management acquired a new stake in Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 4,045 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $534,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Ocean LLC acquired a new position in Quest Diagnostics in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Pflug Koory LLC acquired a new position in Quest Diagnostics during the second quarter worth $31,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new position in Quest Diagnostics during the first quarter worth $36,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in Quest Diagnostics by 43.0% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 379 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its stake in Quest Diagnostics by 42.3% during the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 414 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.06% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:DGX traded down $0.30 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $151.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 18,294 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,231,078. The company has a market capitalization of $18.46 billion, a PE ratio of 9.12, a P/E/G ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $136.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.26. Quest Diagnostics Incorporated has a 52-week low of $104.10 and a 52-week high of $151.44.

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The medical research company reported $3.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.87 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $2.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.38 billion. Quest Diagnostics had a return on equity of 32.62% and a net margin of 20.32%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 39.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.42 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Quest Diagnostics Incorporated will post 11.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 7th were issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 6th. Quest Diagnostics’s payout ratio is 22.18%.

DGX has been the topic of a number of research reports. Mizuho upped their price target on Quest Diagnostics from $149.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Quest Diagnostics in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $160.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group upgraded Quest Diagnostics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $135.00 to $158.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Quest Diagnostics from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Quest Diagnostics has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $146.89.

In related news, CEO Stephen H. Rusckowski sold 32,788 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.01, for a total transaction of $4,590,647.88. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 290,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,636,502.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Gail R. Wilensky sold 12,222 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.30, for a total value of $1,702,524.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 54,503 shares of company stock worth $7,630,451. Corporate insiders own 1.45% of the company’s stock.

About Quest Diagnostics

Quest Diagnostics, Inc engages in the provision of diagnostic testing, information and services. It operates through the Diagnostic Information Services (DIS) and All Other segments. The DIS segment offers diagnostic information services to patients, clinicians, hospitals, health plans, and employers.

