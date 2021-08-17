Hudson Pacific Properties (NYSE:HPP) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Hudson Pacific Properties (NYSE:HPP) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.900-$1.960 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Hudson Pacific Properties also updated its Q3 2021 guidance to $0.470-$0.490 EPS.

Shares of NYSE:HPP traded down $0.36 on Tuesday, reaching $26.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,757 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,300,862. Hudson Pacific Properties has a 52-week low of $18.62 and a 52-week high of $30.35. The company has a market cap of $3.99 billion, a P/E ratio of -658.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.93. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $27.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93.

Hudson Pacific Properties (NYSE:HPP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.45). Hudson Pacific Properties had a negative return on equity of 0.14% and a negative net margin of 0.82%. Equities research analysts predict that Hudson Pacific Properties will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 18th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 17th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.82%. Hudson Pacific Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.36%.

Several research firms have issued reports on HPP. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Morgan Stanley reissued an underweight rating on shares of Hudson Pacific Properties in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Mizuho reissued a neutral rating and issued a $29.00 price objective on shares of Hudson Pacific Properties in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Piper Sandler raised shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $30.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Hudson Pacific Properties in a research report on Monday, June 14th. They issued a peer perform rating and a $34.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $29.28.

About Hudson Pacific Properties

Hudson Pacific is a real estate investment trust with a portfolio of office and studio properties totaling nearly 19 million square feet, including land for development. Focused on premier West Coast epicenters of innovation, media and technology, its anchor tenants include Fortune 500 and leading growth companies such as Netflix, Google, Square, Uber, NFL Enterprises and more.

