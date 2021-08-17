Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC Sells 500 Shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC lowered its stake in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 8,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the quarter. Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $566,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Citigroup during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Citigroup during the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Logan Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Citigroup during the 1st quarter worth $37,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Citigroup in the first quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, USA Financial Portformulas Corp raised its stake in Citigroup by 3,877.8% in the second quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp now owns 716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 698 shares during the last quarter. 70.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:C traded down $0.26 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $71.84. The company had a trading volume of 402,218 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,055,199. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $70.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. Citigroup Inc. has a 1 year low of $40.49 and a 1 year high of $80.29. The company has a market capitalization of $145.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.90.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 13th. The company reported $2.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.91. Citigroup had a return on equity of 12.10% and a net margin of 27.21%. The company had revenue of $17.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.18 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.50 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Citigroup Inc. will post 9.86 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 30th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.84%. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.80%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Citigroup from $89.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods began coverage on Citigroup in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $85.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Citigroup from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Citigroup from $95.00 to $91.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Citigroup from $83.00 to $82.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $79.97.

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

