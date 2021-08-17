Nixon Peabody Trust Co. Sells 6,687 Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Nixon Peabody Trust Co. trimmed its holdings in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 7.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 83,430 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 6,687 shares during the quarter. Intel comprises about 1.8% of Nixon Peabody Trust Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Nixon Peabody Trust Co.’s holdings in Intel were worth $4,684,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in INTC. Capital International Investors increased its position in Intel by 6.7% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 99,828,667 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $6,388,865,000 after acquiring an additional 6,279,519 shares during the period. Baupost Group LLC MA increased its position in Intel by 28.2% during the first quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA now owns 23,305,334 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,491,541,000 after acquiring an additional 5,119,765 shares during the period. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. increased its position in Intel by 55.9% during the first quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 12,317,475 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $788,325,000 after acquiring an additional 4,415,095 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its position in Intel by 741.2% during the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 3,591,100 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $228,785,000 after acquiring an additional 3,164,204 shares during the period. Finally, Matrix Capital Management Company LP bought a new position in Intel during the first quarter worth about $193,408,000. 60.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP Steven Ralph Rodgers sold 2,972 shares of Intel stock in a transaction on Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.61, for a total value of $171,216.92. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 103,387 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,956,125.07. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Intel stock traded down $0.84 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $52.63. 550,837 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 29,542,867. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Intel Co. has a 12 month low of $43.61 and a 12 month high of $68.49. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $55.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $213.52 billion, a PE ratio of 11.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.60.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The chip maker reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $18.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.80 billion. Intel had a net margin of 23.91% and a return on equity of 27.24%. Intel’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.23 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Intel Co. will post 4.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Saturday, August 7th will be paid a $0.3475 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 5th. This represents a $1.39 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.64%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.23%.

INTC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $54.31 price target on shares of Intel in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Credit Suisse Group set a $52.62 price objective on shares of Intel in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of Intel from $54.00 to $52.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Northland Securities assumed coverage on shares of Intel in a research note on Monday, July 19th. They set a “sell” rating and a $42.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Raymond James reiterated an “underperform” rating on shares of Intel in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Intel has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $59.81.

Intel Company Profile

Intel Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies. It delivers computer, networking, data storage, and communications platforms. The firm operates through the following segments: Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center Group (DCG), Internet of Things Group (IOTG), Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group (NSG), Programmable Solutions (PSG), and All Other.

