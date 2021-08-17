SWK (NASDAQ:SWKH) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

SWK (NASDAQ:SWKH) issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday. The company reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $1.00, MarketWatch Earnings reports. SWK had a return on equity of 9.63% and a net margin of 34.13%.

SWKH stock traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $17.30. 100 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,347. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.42. SWK has a 12 month low of $12.49 and a 12 month high of $18.00. The company has a market cap of $221.37 million, a PE ratio of 16.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.23.

Get SWK alerts:

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in SWK stock. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in SWK Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:SWKH) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 23,490 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $412,000. Millennium Management LLC owned 0.18% of SWK at the end of the most recent quarter. 89.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised SWK from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st.

About SWK

SWK Holdings Corporation, a specialty finance company, focuses on the healthcare sector. The company operates in two segments, Finance Receivables and Pharmaceutical Development. It provides customized financing solutions to a range of life science companies, including companies in the biotechnology, medical device, medical diagnostics and related tools, animal health, and pharmaceutical industries, as well as institutions and inventors.

Featured Article: What sectors are represented in the FTSE 100 index?

Receive News & Ratings for SWK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SWK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.