Agilent Technologies Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NYSE:A)

Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A) saw unusually large options trading on Monday. Stock investors purchased 3,452 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 372% compared to the average volume of 732 call options.

Agilent Technologies stock traded down $2.02 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $160.05. The stock had a trading volume of 33,417 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,682,770. The stock has a market cap of $48.57 billion, a PE ratio of 54.39, a PEG ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.99. Agilent Technologies has a 52 week low of $94.53 and a 52 week high of $162.52. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $149.68.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 24th. The medical research company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.39 billion. Agilent Technologies had a net margin of 15.90% and a return on equity of 24.14%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.71 EPS. Research analysts predict that Agilent Technologies will post 4.13 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 6th were given a dividend of $0.194 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 2nd. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.48%. Agilent Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.78%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Agilent Technologies from $137.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Societe Generale upgraded Agilent Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. lifted their target price on Agilent Technologies from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Agilent Technologies from $157.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised Agilent Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $85.00 to $100.00 in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $116.98.

In other Agilent Technologies news, VP Padraig Mcdonnell sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.42, for a total transaction of $138,420.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 16,916 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,341,512.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Michael Tang sold 13,465 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.15, for a total value of $1,833,259.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 45,333 shares of company stock worth $6,503,967.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System raised its holdings in Agilent Technologies by 368.1% in the first quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 23,403 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,975,000 after buying an additional 18,403 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Agilent Technologies by 1.1% in the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,313,990 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $167,061,000 after buying an additional 14,930 shares during the last quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Agilent Technologies by 32.3% during the first quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 6,351 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $793,000 after purchasing an additional 1,550 shares during the last quarter. Summitry LLC raised its holdings in shares of Agilent Technologies by 1.1% during the first quarter. Summitry LLC now owns 228,030 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $28,992,000 after purchasing an additional 2,371 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Agilent Technologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $544,000.

Agilent Technologies Company Profile

Agilent Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of application focused solutions for life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences and Applied Markets; Diagnostics and Genomics; and Agilent CrossLab. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers application-focused solutions that include instruments and software that enable to identify, quantify, and analyze the physical and biological properties of substances and products, as well as the clinical and life sciences research areas to interrogate samples at the molecular and cellular level.

