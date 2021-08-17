Nixon Peabody Trust Co. Sells 343 Shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Nixon Peabody Trust Co. decreased its position in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) by 0.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 40,489 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 343 shares during the quarter. Waste Management makes up 2.2% of Nixon Peabody Trust Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Nixon Peabody Trust Co.’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $5,673,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of WM. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in Waste Management by 100.8% in the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 5,929,710 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $765,347,000 after acquiring an additional 2,976,714 shares during the period. Ninety One UK Ltd raised its stake in shares of Waste Management by 90.0% in the first quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 1,731,324 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $223,375,000 after buying an additional 820,200 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Waste Management by 10.7% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 6,682,819 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $862,214,000 after buying an additional 647,203 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of Waste Management by 13.7% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 4,860,236 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $627,678,000 after buying an additional 584,632 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Waste Management by 83.8% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,237,400 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $159,649,000 after buying an additional 564,338 shares during the period. 69.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CAO Leslie K. Nagy sold 2,006 shares of Waste Management stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.06, for a total value of $278,954.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,776 shares in the company, valued at approximately $664,150.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Charles C. Boettcher sold 13,613 shares of Waste Management stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $2,041,950.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 179,925 shares of company stock valued at $25,654,848. Company insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

NYSE WM traded up $0.05 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $151.98. 16,391 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,646,649. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a 50-day moving average of $143.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75. Waste Management, Inc. has a 12-month low of $106.11 and a 12-month high of $152.00.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $4.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.23 billion. Waste Management had a return on equity of 26.32% and a net margin of 9.69%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.88 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Waste Management, Inc. will post 4.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.575 per share. This represents a $2.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.51%. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio is presently 57.07%.

Several research firms have recently commented on WM. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Waste Management from $153.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Waste Management from $146.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Waste Management from $133.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Waste Management from $138.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $146.70 target price (down previously from $147.00) on shares of Waste Management in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $135.06.

Waste Management Company Profile

Waste Management, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of waste management environmental services. It operates through the following segments: Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3. The Tier 1 segment comprises of areas in the Southern United States. The Tier 2 segment comprises of areas located in the Midwest and Northeast United States.

