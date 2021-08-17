RING X PLATFORM (RINGX) Achieves Market Capitalization of $8.84 Million

RING X PLATFORM (CURRENCY:RINGX) traded down 7.1% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on August 17th. RING X PLATFORM has a market cap of $8.84 million and $937,715.00 worth of RING X PLATFORM was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, RING X PLATFORM has traded up 2.4% against the dollar. One RING X PLATFORM coin can now be bought for about $0.0316 or 0.00000069 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get RING X PLATFORM alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $27.87 or 0.00060856 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002184 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.44 or 0.00003149 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $7.64 or 0.00016682 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002184 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $421.08 or 0.00919448 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $22.49 or 0.00049103 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $75.34 or 0.00164517 BTC.

RING X PLATFORM Profile

RING X PLATFORM is a coin. It launched on April 30th, 2020. RING X PLATFORM’s total supply is 404,745,194 coins and its circulating supply is 279,624,009 coins. RING X PLATFORM’s official Twitter account is @PlatformRing . The official website for RING X PLATFORM is ringx.io . The official message board for RING X PLATFORM is medium.com/@ringplatform

According to CryptoCompare, “RINGX Platform aims to create a block-chain-based mileage integrated ecosystem by integrating various mileage service into block-chain technology and establishing an innovative platform for customers to purchase and consume high qualified content with integrated mileage based on cooperation with various mileage service providers. RINGX token is a utility token issued for the activation of the RINGX Platform. It is a cryptocurrency whose issuance volume is fixed and priced by the market. RINGX Mileage can be purchased with RINGX token in RINGX Platform and RINGX token can be paid as compensation for purchase, evaluation, and sponsorship activities within RINGX Platform. “

Buying and Selling RING X PLATFORM

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as RING X PLATFORM directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire RING X PLATFORM should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy RING X PLATFORM using one of the exchanges listed above.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “RINGXUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for RING X PLATFORM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for RING X PLATFORM and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.