bitCNY 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $1.41 Million (BITCNY)

bitCNY (CURRENCY:BITCNY) traded 0% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on August 17th. One bitCNY coin can now be bought for about $0.16 or 0.00000341 BTC on exchanges. bitCNY has a total market capitalization of $4.40 million and approximately $1.41 million worth of bitCNY was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, bitCNY has traded 0.1% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002184 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.17 or 0.00002557 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.31 or 0.00055276 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $61.30 or 0.00133851 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $72.59 or 0.00158510 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.77 or 0.00003865 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45,632.08 or 0.99640282 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $419.26 or 0.00915480 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,205.56 or 0.06999531 BTC.

About bitCNY

bitCNY’s genesis date was November 5th, 2015. bitCNY’s total supply is 28,245,600 coins. bitCNY’s official message board is bitsharestalk.org

According to CryptoCompare, “bitCNY is a market pegged asset (MPA) issued on the Bitshares platform, these assets are known as bitassets or smartcoins. Smartcoins always have 100% or more of its value backed by BitShares (BTS), and can be redeemed for it at any time. Since the exchange rate of BTS to CNY can change, the blockchain protocol deals with increasing and decreasing supply accordingly. This allows users to trade and transfer stable priced tokens across the blockchain and to trade real world commodities like gold and silver in a decentralized manner. “

bitCNY Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as bitCNY directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire bitCNY should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase bitCNY using one of the exchanges listed above.

