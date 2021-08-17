Kendall Capital Management Increases Position in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Kendall Capital Management increased its stake in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) by 3.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,357 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 432 shares during the quarter. Kendall Capital Management’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $1,115,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA purchased a new position in CVS Health during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CVS Health during the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. boosted its stake in shares of CVS Health by 792.6% during the 1st quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 607 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 539 shares during the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of CVS Health by 53.1% during the 1st quarter. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC now owns 614 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CVS Health during the 2nd quarter worth about $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.94% of the company’s stock.

Get CVS Health alerts:

CVS has been the topic of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of CVS Health from $91.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of CVS Health from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. raised their target price on shares of CVS Health from $83.00 to $98.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of CVS Health from $80.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on shares of CVS Health from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $93.67.

Shares of CVS traded up $0.27 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $85.66. 305,922 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,659,745. The stock has a market cap of $113.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.83. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $83.10. CVS Health Co. has a 12-month low of $55.36 and a 12-month high of $90.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The pharmacy operator reported $2.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.07 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $72.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.27 billion. CVS Health had a net margin of 2.59% and a return on equity of 13.81%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.62 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that CVS Health Co. will post 7.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 22nd. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.33%. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.67%.

In related news, EVP Troyen A. Brennan sold 67,552 shares of CVS Health stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.00, for a total value of $5,809,472.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 210,378 shares in the company, valued at $18,092,508. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Edward J. Ludwig purchased 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was bought at an average price of $79.55 per share, with a total value of $238,650.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 17,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,378,919.70. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 107,927 shares of company stock worth $9,297,799 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

About CVS Health

CVS Health Corp. engages in the provision of health care services. It operates through the following segments: Pharmacy Services, Retail or Long Term Care, Health Care Benefits, and Corporate/Other. The Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions. The Retail or Long Term Care segment includes selling of prescription drugs and assortment of general merchandise.

See Also: Why do companies issue monthly dividends?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS).

Receive News & Ratings for CVS Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CVS Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.