Kendall Capital Management Cuts Position in Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA)

Kendall Capital Management lowered its position in shares of Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA) by 7.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,953 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 675 shares during the period. Kendall Capital Management’s holdings in Lear were worth $1,394,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of LEA. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Lear in the first quarter worth $39,000. Achmea Investment Management B.V. acquired a new position in Lear in the first quarter worth $65,000. Ellevest Inc. acquired a new position in Lear in the first quarter worth $84,000. Stephenson National Bank & Trust acquired a new position in Lear in the first quarter worth $123,000. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in Lear by 2,337.9% in the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 707 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $136,000 after purchasing an additional 678 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.55% of the company’s stock.

Get Lear alerts:

Lear stock traded down $7.00 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $162.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,783 shares, compared to its average volume of 401,866. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $173.95. Lear Co. has a 12 month low of $103.35 and a 12 month high of $204.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.61, a PEG ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 1.54.

Lear (NYSE:LEA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The auto parts company reported $2.45 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.47 by ($0.02). Lear had a return on equity of 17.71% and a net margin of 3.73%. The business had revenue of $4.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.82 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($4.14) earnings per share. Lear’s revenue was up 94.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Lear Co. will post 11.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 2nd will be given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 1st. This is a boost from Lear’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.23%. Lear’s payout ratio is 18.76%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Lear from $217.00 to $203.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Lear from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $198.00 to $228.00 in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Lear from $216.00 to $210.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 9th. Benchmark reduced their price target on shares of Lear from $227.00 to $198.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Lear from $187.00 to $183.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $197.71.

Lear Profile

Lear Corp. engages in the design, manufacture and supply of automotive seat, electrical distribution systems and electronic modules, as well as related sub-systems, components, and software. It operates through the following segments: Seating and E-Systems. The Seating segment consists of the design, engineering, just-in-time assembly and delivery of complete seat systems, as well as the manufacture of all major seat components, including seat covers and surface materials such as leather and fabric, seat structures and mechanisms, seat foam and headrests.

See Also: Elliott Wave Theory

Receive News & Ratings for Lear Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lear and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.