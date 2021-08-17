Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) Price Target Increased to C$166.00 by Analysts at Scotiabank

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) (TSE:CM) had its price objective increased by investment analysts at Scotiabank from C$157.00 to C$166.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

CM has been the topic of several other reports. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from $150.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from $131.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. CIBC lifted their price target on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$156.00 to C$159.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $138.75.

NYSE:CM traded down $1.76 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $116.91. 13,468 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 499,083. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $116.02. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has a 1 year low of $72.07 and a 1 year high of $120.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.86, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.12.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) (TSE:CM) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The bank reported $3.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.03 by $0.56. The firm had revenue of $4.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.97 billion. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce had a net margin of 23.76% and a return on equity of 15.27%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.94 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce will post 11.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 13.8% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 705,271 shares of the bank’s stock worth $80,302,000 after purchasing an additional 85,548 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 4.3% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 131,518 shares of the bank’s stock worth $14,975,000 after purchasing an additional 5,385 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in the second quarter worth about $542,000. M&G Investment Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 0.8% in the second quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 258,059 shares of the bank’s stock worth $29,348,000 after purchasing an additional 2,022 shares during the period. Finally, FORA Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 293.4% in the second quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 19,005 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,164,000 after purchasing an additional 14,174 shares during the period. 41.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Company Profile

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce is a financial institution, which engages in the provision of banking and wealth management services. It operates through the following segments: Canadian Personal and Small Business Banking, Canadian Commercial Banking and Wealth Management, U.S. Commercial Banking and Wealth Management, Capital Markets, and Corporate and Other.

