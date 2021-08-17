Kendall Capital Management Has $2 Million Stake in SLM Co. (NASDAQ:SLM)

Kendall Capital Management trimmed its position in shares of SLM Co. (NASDAQ:SLM) by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 95,708 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 1,975 shares during the period. SLM accounts for approximately 1.1% of Kendall Capital Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Kendall Capital Management’s holdings in SLM were worth $2,004,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Laurion Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in SLM in the 1st quarter worth approximately $60,231,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in SLM in the 1st quarter worth approximately $46,532,000. Great Lakes Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in SLM in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,407,000. Caas Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in SLM by 412.0% in the 1st quarter. Caas Capital Management LP now owns 1,275,329 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $22,918,000 after purchasing an additional 1,026,235 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cibc World Markets Corp acquired a new stake in SLM in the 1st quarter worth approximately $15,921,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.27% of the company’s stock.

In other SLM news, SVP Nicolas Jafarieh sold 6,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.90, for a total value of $122,850.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on SLM. Citigroup upped their price target on SLM from $20.00 to $23.00 in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded SLM from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $22.50 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on SLM from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, upped their price target on SLM from $20.00 to $23.00 in a report on Friday, April 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. SLM presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.06.

Shares of SLM traded down $0.22 on Tuesday, reaching $18.63. 91,152 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,717,380. The firm has a market cap of $5.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.00 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.24. SLM Co. has a 12 month low of $7.07 and a 12 month high of $21.40. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $19.71.

SLM (NASDAQ:SLM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The credit services provider reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $338.78 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $332.33 million. SLM had a return on equity of 66.37% and a net margin of 59.99%. SLM’s quarterly revenue was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.22) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that SLM Co. will post 3.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 2nd. SLM’s dividend payout ratio is presently 5.38%.

SLM Company Profile

SLM Corporation, through its subsidiaries, originates and services private education loans to students and their families to finance the cost of their education in the United States. It also offers retail deposit accounts, including certificates of deposit, money market deposit accounts, and high-yield savings accounts; and omnibus accounts.

