Analysts Set Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors LLC (NYSE:FTAI) Price Target at $31.29

Shares of Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors LLC (NYSE:FTAI) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the ten ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $31.29.

Several research analysts have weighed in on FTAI shares. JMP Securities increased their price target on shares of Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. BTIG Research raised their price objective on shares of Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, started coverage on shares of Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Get Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors alerts:

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors by 51.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,931,144 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $131,890,000 after buying an additional 1,330,637 shares in the last quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors by 59.1% in the 2nd quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC now owns 2,613,877 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $87,696,000 after buying an additional 970,863 shares in the last quarter. American Assets Capital Advisers LLC grew its stake in shares of Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors by 11.6% in the 1st quarter. American Assets Capital Advisers LLC now owns 2,452,462 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $69,134,000 after buying an additional 254,931 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors by 11.4% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,004,709 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $56,513,000 after buying an additional 204,709 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oaktree Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors in the 1st quarter worth $46,319,000. Institutional investors own 67.07% of the company’s stock.

FTAI traded down $0.03 during trading on Thursday, hitting $27.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,315 shares, compared to its average volume of 489,682. Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors has a one year low of $15.04 and a one year high of $34.79. The stock has a market cap of $2.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.06 and a beta of 1.94. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $30.87.

Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors (NYSE:FTAI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported ($0.39) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.13). Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors had a negative return on equity of 10.51% and a negative net margin of 42.62%. The business had revenue of $96.92 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $90.55 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors will post -0.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 16th will be issued a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 13th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.82%. Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors’s dividend payout ratio is currently -153.49%.

Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors Company Profile

Fortress Transportation & Infrastructure Investors LLC engages in acquiring, managing and disposing of transportation and transportation-related infrastructure and equipment assets. It operates through the following segments: Aviation Leasing, Jefferson Terminal, and Ports and Terminals. The Aviation Leasing segment consists of aircraft and aircraft engines held for lease and are typically held long-term.

Featured Article: How is net asset value different from market price?



Receive News & Ratings for Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.