Just Eat Takeaway.com (LON:JET) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com (LON:JET) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the ten brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 9,587.50 ($125.26).

JET has been the subject of several recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group set a £111 ($145.02) price objective on shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. UBS Group set a GBX 9,800 ($128.04) price objective on shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 8,600 ($112.36) price objective on shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com in a research note on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 8,000 ($104.52) price objective on shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a £105 ($137.18) target price on shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com in a report on Friday.

Shares of LON JET traded up GBX 176 ($2.30) during midday trading on Thursday, hitting GBX 6,310 ($82.44). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 412,449 shares, compared to its average volume of 229,162. The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 6,393.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.70, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.94. Just Eat Takeaway.com has a 1 year low of GBX 5,584 ($72.96) and a 1 year high of £100.50 ($131.30). The stock has a market capitalization of £13.38 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -69.26.

Just Eat Takeaway.com N.V. operates an online food delivery marketplace. The company focuses on connecting consumers and restaurants through its platforms. It serves in the United Kingdom, Germany, Canada, the Netherlands, Australia, Austria, Belgium, Bulgaria, Denmark, France, Ireland, Israel, Italy, Luxembourg, New Zealand, Norway, Poland, Portugal, Romania, Spain, and Switzerland, as well as through partnerships in Colombia and Brazil.

