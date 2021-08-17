Provention Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRVB) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Provention Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRVB) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the seven analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $16.80.
Several analysts recently weighed in on PRVB shares. Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their target price on Provention Bio from $25.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Chardan Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Provention Bio in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. SVB Leerink restated a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price on shares of Provention Bio in a research note on Monday, May 31st. HC Wainwright decreased their target price on Provention Bio from $27.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their price target on Provention Bio from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 6th.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Frontier Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Provention Bio by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Frontier Wealth Management LLC now owns 26,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in Provention Bio by 66.7% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Provention Bio by 44.9% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 2,026 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in Provention Bio by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 31,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $326,000 after purchasing an additional 2,197 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Provention Bio by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 316,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,367,000 after purchasing an additional 2,256 shares in the last quarter. 36.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Provention Bio (NASDAQ:PRVB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.51) by $0.05. Equities analysts predict that Provention Bio will post -2.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
About Provention Bio
Provention Bio, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics and solutions. Its products include PRV-031 for the interception of type 1 diabetes (T1D); PRV-015 for the treatment of gluten-free diet non-responding celiac disease; PRV-6527 for Crohn’s disease; PRV-3279 for the treatment of lupus; and PRV-101 for the prevention of acute coxsackie virus B (CVB), and the prevention of type 1 diabetes (T1D) onset.
