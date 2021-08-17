Provention Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRVB) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Provention Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRVB) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the seven analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $16.80.

Several analysts recently weighed in on PRVB shares. Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their target price on Provention Bio from $25.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Chardan Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Provention Bio in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. SVB Leerink restated a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price on shares of Provention Bio in a research note on Monday, May 31st. HC Wainwright decreased their target price on Provention Bio from $27.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their price target on Provention Bio from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 6th.

Get Provention Bio alerts:

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Frontier Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Provention Bio by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Frontier Wealth Management LLC now owns 26,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in Provention Bio by 66.7% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Provention Bio by 44.9% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 2,026 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in Provention Bio by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 31,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $326,000 after purchasing an additional 2,197 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Provention Bio by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 316,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,367,000 after purchasing an additional 2,256 shares in the last quarter. 36.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ PRVB traded down $0.06 on Thursday, reaching $5.96. The stock had a trading volume of 16,048 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,832,279. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.14. Provention Bio has a 1 year low of $5.59 and a 1 year high of $20.05. The company has a market capitalization of $377.72 million, a P/E ratio of -2.85 and a beta of 3.01.

Provention Bio (NASDAQ:PRVB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.51) by $0.05. Equities analysts predict that Provention Bio will post -2.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Provention Bio

Provention Bio, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics and solutions. Its products include PRV-031 for the interception of type 1 diabetes (T1D); PRV-015 for the treatment of gluten-free diet non-responding celiac disease; PRV-6527 for Crohn’s disease; PRV-3279 for the treatment of lupus; and PRV-101 for the prevention of acute coxsackie virus B (CVB), and the prevention of type 1 diabetes (T1D) onset.

Recommended Story: Investing strategies using the yield curve

Receive News & Ratings for Provention Bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Provention Bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.