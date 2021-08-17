Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) Shares Sold by North Star Asset Management Inc.

North Star Asset Management Inc. lowered its holdings in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) by 0.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 319,985 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 343 shares during the quarter. Fiserv comprises approximately 1.9% of North Star Asset Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. North Star Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $34,204,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Fiserv by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,344 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $279,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. raised its stake in shares of Fiserv by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. now owns 5,180 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $617,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP raised its stake in shares of Fiserv by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP now owns 18,208 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,167,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Standard Family Office LLC raised its stake in Fiserv by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Standard Family Office LLC now owns 3,171 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $377,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the period. Finally, Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Fiserv by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 5,448 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $649,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the period. 90.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FISV traded up $0.62 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $112.96. The stock had a trading volume of 81,928 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,442,390. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $109.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The company has a market capitalization of $74.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.90. Fiserv, Inc. has a one year low of $92.15 and a one year high of $127.34.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.09. Fiserv had a return on equity of 10.48% and a net margin of 7.37%. The firm had revenue of $4.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.93 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.93 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Fiserv, Inc. will post 5.56 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Byron C. Vielehr sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.84, for a total transaction of $539,200.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 75,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,182,575.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Byron C. Vielehr sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.63, for a total value of $1,096,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

FISV has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. BNP Paribas raised Fiserv from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $116.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Truist lowered Fiserv from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, June 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Fiserv from $115.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Raymond James upped their target price on Fiserv from $139.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Fiserv from $142.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $132.00.

Fiserv Profile

Fiserv, Inc engages in the provision of financial services technology. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Acceptance; Financial Technology; Payments and Network. The Merchant Acceptance segment provides commerce enabling solutions and serves merchants of all sizes around the world. The Financial Technology segment provides financial institutions with financial institutions with the technology solutions need to run operations including products and services that enable financial institutions to process customer deposit and loan accounts.

