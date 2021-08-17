Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC Purchases 18,942 Shares of REX American Resources Co. (NYSE:REX)

Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC lifted its position in REX American Resources Co. (NYSE:REX) by 37.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 68,981 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,942 shares during the quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC’s holdings in REX American Resources were worth $6,221,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of REX American Resources by 9.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 949,630 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $79,930,000 after purchasing an additional 85,354 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its stake in REX American Resources by 0.9% in the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 250,562 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $21,090,000 after acquiring an additional 2,154 shares during the last quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP increased its stake in REX American Resources by 1.4% in the first quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 219,353 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $18,463,000 after acquiring an additional 2,971 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in REX American Resources by 4.9% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 87,264 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $7,345,000 after acquiring an additional 4,091 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in REX American Resources by 48.2% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 27,034 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,276,000 after acquiring an additional 8,792 shares during the last quarter. 78.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get REX American Resources alerts:

In other news, insider Stuart A. Rose sold 5,697 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.09, for a total transaction of $501,848.73. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 579,211 shares in the company, valued at $51,022,696.99. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Douglas Bruggeman sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.12, for a total transaction of $97,120.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 27,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,629,038.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 8,530 shares of company stock valued at $773,474. Company insiders own 12.20% of the company’s stock.

REX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut REX American Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. TheStreet raised REX American Resources from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th.

NYSE REX traded down $2.11 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $78.00. 32 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 21,592. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $86.54. REX American Resources Co. has a 12-month low of $58.41 and a 12-month high of $116.86. The firm has a market cap of $467.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.62 and a beta of 1.07.

REX American Resources (NYSE:REX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 25th. The energy company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.71. REX American Resources had a net margin of 4.06% and a return on equity of 4.20%. The business had revenue of $164.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $129.00 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that REX American Resources Co. will post 5.99 EPS for the current year.

REX American Resources Profile

REX American Resources Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the investment in alternative energy and ethanol production entities. It operates through the following segments: Ethanol and By-products and Refined Coal. The Ethanol and By-products segment refers to the equity investments in three ethanol limited liability companies.

Read More: What is Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding REX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for REX American Resources Co. (NYSE:REX).

Receive News & Ratings for REX American Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for REX American Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.