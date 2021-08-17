Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC Has $6.17 Million Stock Holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC reduced its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 39,650 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. comprises 1.6% of Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $6,167,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. United Bank grew its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. United Bank now owns 26,538 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,372,000 after buying an additional 1,367 shares during the period. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 1st quarter worth about $261,000. CMG Global Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 1st quarter worth about $691,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC grew its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 14,375 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,189,000 after buying an additional 540 shares during the period. Finally, YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 33,350 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,077,000 after buying an additional 2,354 shares during the period. 66.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods assumed coverage on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $167.00 target price for the company. Atlantic Securities restated a “neutral” rating and set a $150.00 target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $173.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $150.00 to $166.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $167.06.

NYSE JPM traded down $1.35 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $157.58. The stock had a trading volume of 285,313 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,291,003. The firm has a market cap of $470.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.60, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $154.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 12 month low of $91.38 and a 12 month high of $167.44.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 12th. The financial services provider reported $3.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.09 by $0.69. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 19.26% and a net margin of 37.71%. The company had revenue of $30.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.71 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.38 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 14.05 EPS for the current year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company. It provides financial and investment banking services. The firm offers a range of investment banking products and services in all capital markets, including advising on corporate strategy and structure, capital raising in equity and debt markets, risk management, market making in cash securities and derivative instruments, and brokerage and research.

