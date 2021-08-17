National Bank of Canada (OTCMKTS:NTIOF) Price Target Increased to C$109.00 by Analysts at Scotiabank

National Bank of Canada (OTCMKTS:NTIOF) had its price target lifted by Scotiabank from C$104.00 to C$109.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on National Bank of Canada from C$88.00 to C$97.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Desjardins upped their target price on National Bank of Canada from C$94.00 to C$100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on National Bank of Canada from C$97.00 to C$101.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 31st. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on National Bank of Canada from $81.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on National Bank of Canada from C$100.00 to C$104.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $95.30.

Get National Bank of Canada alerts:

National Bank of Canada stock traded down $0.66 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $76.63. 2,531 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,192. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.86 billion, a PE ratio of 13.44 and a beta of 1.24. National Bank of Canada has a 1-year low of $47.15 and a 1-year high of $80.53. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $75.57.

National Bank of Canada (OTCMKTS:NTIOF) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.78 billion for the quarter. National Bank of Canada had a net margin of 24.55% and a return on equity of 20.18%.

About National Bank of Canada

National Bank of Canada provides various financial products and services to retail, commercial, corporate, and institutional clients in Canada and internationally. It operates through four segments: Personal and Commercial, Wealth Management, Financial Markets, and U.S. Specialty Finance and International.

Featured Article: How does a reverse stock split work?

Receive News & Ratings for National Bank of Canada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Bank of Canada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.