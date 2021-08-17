GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft’s (GEAGY) Neutral Rating Reaffirmed at Credit Suisse Group

GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:GEAGY)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reiterated by stock analysts at Credit Suisse Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms have also commented on GEAGY. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Monday. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Thursday, May 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Friday, July 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.00.

OTCMKTS GEAGY traded up $1.59 on Tuesday, hitting $40.59. 2,200 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 144,678. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.59. GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft has a 12 month low of $33.21 and a 12 month high of $40.75. The company has a market cap of $7.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.99 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft engages in the development and production of systems and components for the food processing industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Business Area Equipment and Business Area Solutions. The Business Area Equipment segment offers separators, valves, pumps, homogenizers, and refrigeration compressors, as well as process technology solutions for food processing and packaging applications; and dairy equipment, feeding systems, and slurry engineering solutions.

