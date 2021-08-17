Centessa Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CNTA) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.06 EPS

Centessa Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CNTA) issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday. The company reported ($0.65) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.59) by ($0.06), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Shares of NASDAQ CNTA traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $20.67. The stock had a trading volume of 304 shares, compared to its average volume of 225,851. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $21.91. The company has a current ratio of 16.53, a quick ratio of 16.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Centessa Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $18.13 and a twelve month high of $26.90.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Centessa Pharmaceuticals stock. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new position in shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals Limited (NASDAQ:CNTA) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 2,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $54,000. Institutional investors own 19.94% of the company’s stock.

CNTA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Centessa Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Centessa Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $37.00 target price for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Centessa Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company.

Centessa Pharmaceuticals Limited, a pharmaceutical company, develops and delivers life-altering and life-enhancing medicines to patients. Its products pipeline include Lixivaptan, a vasopressin V2 receptor small molecule inhibitor that is in Phase 3 clinical development for the treatment of autosomal dominant polycystic kidney disease; SerpinPC, an activated protein C inhibitor, which is in Phase 2a clinical development for the treatment of hemophilia A and B; Imgatuzumab, an anti-EGFR monoclonal antibody expected to enter a Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of cutaneous squamous cell carcinoma, as well as is being considered for the treatment of other solid tumors in the context of combination treatment with immunotherapy; and ZF874, a small molecule chemical chaperone folding corrector of the Z variant of alpha-1-antitrypsin in Phase 1 clinical development for the treatment of alpha-1-antitrypsin deficiency.

