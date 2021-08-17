Canoo (NYSE:GOEV) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.14 EPS

Canoo (NYSE:GOEV) issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday. The company reported ($0.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.36) by ($0.14), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

GOEV stock traded down $0.27 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $6.30. The stock had a trading volume of 55,024 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,840,616. The company has a market capitalization of $1.50 billion, a PE ratio of -4.46 and a beta of 0.25. The company has a quick ratio of 18.05, a current ratio of 18.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company’s 50-day moving average is $8.88. Canoo has a fifty-two week low of $6.51 and a fifty-two week high of $24.90.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. R. F. Lafferty increased their price objective on shares of Canoo from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Roth Capital raised their target price on shares of Canoo from $7.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Canoo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on shares of Canoo in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $6.00 target price for the company.

Canoo Inc, a mobility technology company, designs, engineers, develops, and manufactures electric vehicles for commercial and consumer markets in the United States. The company offers B2B delivery vehicles, multi-purpose delivery vehicles, and lifestyle vehicles using skateboard architecture technology.

