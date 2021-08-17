Tortoise Investment Management LLC Buys 4,552 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Tortoise Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 121,230 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,552 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF comprises 1.3% of Tortoise Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest position. Tortoise Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $6,246,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Waller Financial Planning Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Waller Financial Planning Group Inc. now owns 173,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,927,000 after buying an additional 2,036 shares during the last quarter. Whitcomb & Hess Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $30,461,000. Relative Value Partners Group LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 37.1% during the 1st quarter. Relative Value Partners Group LLC now owns 358,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,588,000 after purchasing an additional 96,927 shares in the last quarter. Twele Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter. Twele Capital Management Inc. now owns 288,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,882,000 after purchasing an additional 19,869 shares in the last quarter. Finally, We Are One Seven LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 16.0% during the 2nd quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 91,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,719,000 after purchasing an additional 12,633 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA VEA traded down $0.47 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $52.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 139,626 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,586,300. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $52.02. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a one year low of $39.13 and a one year high of $53.43.

