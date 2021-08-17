Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) Shares Purchased by North Star Asset Management Inc.

North Star Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 62,650 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,728 shares during the quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Danaher were worth $16,812,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of DHR. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its holdings in Danaher by 58.4% during the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 5,296,974 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,192,243,000 after purchasing an additional 1,952,233 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Danaher by 69.1% in the first quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 3,461,009 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $779,039,000 after acquiring an additional 1,413,819 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its stake in shares of Danaher by 20.1% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 7,380,506 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,660,906,000 after acquiring an additional 1,234,748 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Danaher by 2.5% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 32,144,018 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $7,234,975,000 after acquiring an additional 786,018 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oak Ridge Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Danaher by 1,085.7% in the first quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 618,143 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $139,131,000 after acquiring an additional 566,009 shares during the last quarter. 71.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Danaher news, EVP Joakim Weidemanis sold 6,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $298.93, for a total transaction of $2,002,831.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 70,720 shares in the company, valued at $21,140,329.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Robert S. Lutz sold 6,006 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.75, for a total transaction of $1,530,028.50. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 18,476 shares in the company, valued at $4,706,761. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 58,031 shares of company stock valued at $16,563,181 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 11.40% of the company’s stock.

DHR has been the subject of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Danaher from $285.00 to $304.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Danaher from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Danaher in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Danaher from $282.00 to $288.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Cowen raised their price target on Danaher from $275.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Danaher currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $310.93.

Shares of DHR stock traded up $0.43 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $319.23. 45,056 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,465,867. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $279.76. The company has a market capitalization of $227.90 billion, a PE ratio of 42.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.70. Danaher Co. has a 12-month low of $192.51 and a 12-month high of $319.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The conglomerate reported $2.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.41. The firm had revenue of $7.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.71 billion. Danaher had a return on equity of 17.68% and a net margin of 21.00%. The firm’s revenue was up 36.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.44 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Danaher Co. will post 9.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Danaher Company Profile

Danaher Corp. operates as a medical company, which designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment offers a range of research tools that scientists use to study the basic building blocks of life, including genes, proteins, metabolites and cells, in order to understand the causes of disease, identify new therapies and test new drugs and vaccines.

