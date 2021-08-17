Cyren (NASDAQ:CYRN) Issues Earnings Results, Meets Estimates

Cyren (NASDAQ:CYRN) issued its earnings results on Sunday. The technology company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06), Fidelity Earnings reports. Cyren had a negative return on equity of 96.63% and a negative net margin of 52.71%.

Cyren stock traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $0.50. The stock had a trading volume of 10,104 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,566,821. Cyren has a twelve month low of $0.52 and a twelve month high of $1.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.82 million, a PE ratio of -1.76 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $0.66.

In other Cyren news, CEO Brett Michael Jackson sold 82,474 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.60, for a total value of $49,484.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 46.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Cyren stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Cyren Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYRN) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 97,849 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $79,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned 0.13% of Cyren at the end of the most recent reporting period. 46.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cyren Company Profile

Cyren Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops and markets information security solutions for protecting Web, email, and mobile transactions in the United States, Germany, other European countries, the Asia Pacific, Israel, and internationally. It offers software-as-a-service (SaaS) cybersecurity solutions that protect businesses, their employees, and customers from email, files, and the web threats.

