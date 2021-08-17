KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC) is Kendall Capital Management’s 10th Largest Position

Kendall Capital Management lessened its position in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC) by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 11,257 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 260 shares during the period. KLA makes up approximately 2.1% of Kendall Capital Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Kendall Capital Management’s holdings in KLA were worth $3,650,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of KLAC. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of KLA by 10.8% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 989,369 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $256,167,000 after acquiring an additional 96,487 shares in the last quarter. DnB Asset Management AS lifted its position in shares of KLA by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 22,109 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $7,305,000 after acquiring an additional 1,710 shares in the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new stake in KLA in the 1st quarter worth approximately $138,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its position in KLA by 129.2% in the 1st quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 38,556 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $12,739,000 after buying an additional 21,731 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Systematic Alpha Investments LLC lifted its position in KLA by 1,118.0% in the 1st quarter. Systematic Alpha Investments LLC now owns 1,961 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $648,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.82% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on KLAC. KeyCorp reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $369.00 target price on shares of KLA in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of KLA from $375.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Cowen increased their target price on shares of KLA from $335.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of KLA from $380.00 to $398.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of KLA from $380.00 to $403.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $350.81.

In other news, CEO Richard P. Wallace sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $315.00, for a total transaction of $1,575,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 56,906 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,925,390. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CAO Virendra A. Kirloskar sold 204 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $352.98, for a total transaction of $72,007.92. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 297 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $104,835.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 12,188 shares of company stock worth $4,088,439 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:KLAC traded down $10.96 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $318.23. The stock had a trading volume of 39,540 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,228,765. KLA Co. has a 1-year low of $171.31 and a 1-year high of $359.69. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $320.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 2.71 and a quick ratio of 1.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.61 billion, a PE ratio of 23.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.23.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The semiconductor company reported $4.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.99 by $0.44. KLA had a net margin of 30.04% and a return on equity of 74.13%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that KLA Co. will post 19.3 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Monday, August 16th will be paid a $1.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 13th. This is a positive change from KLA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.32%. KLA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.74%.

KLA declared that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Thursday, July 29th that allows the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the semiconductor company to repurchase up to 4.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

KLA Corp. engages in the supply of process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nano-electronics industries. Its products include manufactured chips, reticle, packaging, surface profilers, nanochemical testers, KT pro equipment, and compound semiconductors. The company was founded in April 1997 and is headquartered in Milpitas, CA.

