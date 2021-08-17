Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. Has $249,000 Holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. lessened its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) by 38.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,049 shares of the company’s stock after selling 667 shares during the quarter. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $249,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. UBS Group AG increased its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,108,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,352,134,000 after purchasing an additional 249,669 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,642,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,248,925,000 after buying an additional 141,226 shares during the period. Weitzel Financial Services Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 23,172.7% during the 2nd quarter. Weitzel Financial Services Inc. now owns 5,054,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,119,000 after buying an additional 5,033,112 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 3,503,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $778,267,000 after buying an additional 148,078 shares during the period. Finally, JMG Financial Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. JMG Financial Group Ltd. now owns 1,321,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $313,593,000 after buying an additional 41,552 shares during the period.

Shares of VO traded down $3.25 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $240.35. The stock had a trading volume of 9,462 shares, compared to its average volume of 654,174. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $168.17 and a 12 month high of $244.51. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $238.11.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

