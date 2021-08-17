Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN)

Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. decreased its stake in Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN) by 7.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,842 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,547 shares during the quarter. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Cerner were worth $2,489,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cerner during the first quarter worth about $37,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its stake in Cerner by 53.9% during the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Cerner by 47.8% during the first quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in Cerner during the first quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Finally, Vigilant Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Cerner by 180.3% during the second quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 1,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 721 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CERN traded up $0.23 on Tuesday, reaching $80.38. The company had a trading volume of 13,396 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,515,977. Cerner Co. has a 52-week low of $66.75 and a 52-week high of $84.20. The business has a 50 day moving average of $79.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.06, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Cerner (NASDAQ:CERN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.04. Cerner had a return on equity of 18.32% and a net margin of 12.54%. The business had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.44 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.63 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Cerner Co. will post 2.73 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 28th were issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 25th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.09%. Cerner’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.92%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on CERN. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Cerner from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. SVB Leerink raised their price target on Cerner from $83.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on Cerner from $89.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Cerner presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $83.90.

In other news, insider Tracy L. Platt sold 9,989 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.70, for a total value of $796,123.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Michael R. Battaglioli sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.15, for a total value of $561,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 9,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $753,570.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 19,739 shares of company stock worth $1,576,348 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Cerner Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides health care information technology solutions and tech-enabled services in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cerner Millennium architecture, a person-centric computing framework, which includes clinical, financial, and management information systems that allow providers to access an individual's electronic health record (EHR) at the point of care, and organizes and delivers information for physicians, nurses, laboratory technicians, pharmacists, front- and back-office professionals, and consumers.

