Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the nine analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $28.25.

KTOS has been the topic of several research reports. B. Riley upgraded shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $28.00 to $32.00 in a report on Monday, July 26th. Alembic Global Advisors upgraded shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $29.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Noble Financial upgraded shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 6th.

In other news, insider Thomas E. Iv Mills sold 15,116 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.10, for a total transaction of $379,411.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP De Burgreen Maria Cervantes sold 12,268 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.13, for a total transaction of $308,294.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 149,677 shares of company stock valued at $3,950,626 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.83% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Managed Asset Portfolios LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 14.5% during the second quarter. Managed Asset Portfolios LLC now owns 841,797 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $23,983,000 after acquiring an additional 106,626 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its holdings in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 97,588.2% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 33,214 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $946,000 after acquiring an additional 33,180 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 393.4% during the second quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 43,358 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,235,000 after acquiring an additional 34,570 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 7.4% during the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 18,569 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $529,000 after acquiring an additional 1,284 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 5.1% during the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 119,223 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,397,000 after acquiring an additional 5,738 shares during the period. 82.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ KTOS traded up $1.03 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $22.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 74,899 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,254,492. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions has a 52-week low of $17.76 and a 52-week high of $34.11. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $26.56. The company has a quick ratio of 3.35, a current ratio of 3.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock has a market cap of $2.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.21 and a beta of 0.75.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Company Profile

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc provides mission critical products, services and solutions for United States national security priorities. Its products include microwave electronic products, satellite communications, modular systems, and rocket support operating. The company was founded on December 19, 1994 and is headquartered in Round Rock, TX.

