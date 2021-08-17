731,585 Shares in TimkenSteel Co. (NYSE:TMST) Acquired by Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC

Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC bought a new position in TimkenSteel Co. (NYSE:TMST) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 731,585 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,352,000. TimkenSteel accounts for about 1.5% of Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of TMST. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its holdings in TimkenSteel by 34.0% in the 1st quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 13,135 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $142,000 after purchasing an additional 3,331 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in TimkenSteel by 12.2% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 274,050 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,280,000 after purchasing an additional 29,733 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its holdings in shares of TimkenSteel by 113.6% during the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 22,008 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $103,000 after buying an additional 11,703 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of TimkenSteel by 57.5% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 199,150 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $930,000 after buying an additional 72,706 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of TimkenSteel in the first quarter valued at $1,160,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.91% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on TMST. Zacks Investment Research upgraded TimkenSteel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price for the company in a research note on Saturday, July 17th. KeyCorp raised their price target on TimkenSteel from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded TimkenSteel from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th.

TimkenSteel stock traded down $1.47 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $15.05. The stock had a trading volume of 6,091 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,191,826. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $14.08. The firm has a market cap of $694.96 million, a PE ratio of 25.58 and a beta of 2.12. TimkenSteel Co. has a 12 month low of $3.45 and a 12 month high of $17.35.

TimkenSteel (NYSE:TMST) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.34. TimkenSteel had a return on equity of 11.10% and a net margin of 3.64%. Research analysts expect that TimkenSteel Co. will post 2.72 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Kristopher R. Westbrooks sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.76, for a total transaction of $251,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Kevin A. Raketich sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.25, for a total value of $142,500.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 59,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $854,401.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

TimkenSteel Company Profile

TimkenSteel Corp. engages in the manufacture of alloy, carbon and micro-alloy steel products. The firm’s products includes special bar quality steel, seamless mechanical tubing, gears, grades of steel, jumbo bloom vertical caster, TimkenSteel ultrapremium technology, and TimkenSteel endurance steels.

