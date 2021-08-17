Navcoin (NAV) 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $595,637.00

Navcoin (CURRENCY:NAV) traded down 3.5% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on August 17th. During the last week, Navcoin has traded down 9.1% against the US dollar. Navcoin has a market capitalization of $36.75 million and $595,637.00 worth of Navcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Navcoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.51 or 0.00001127 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.73 or 0.00005981 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.20 or 0.00004813 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000518 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00001851 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000229 BTC.

Sint-Truidense Voetbalvereniging Fan Token (STV) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $17.80 or 0.00038968 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.65 or 0.00036466 BTC.

BlitzPredict (XBP) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000004 BTC.

BlitzPick (XBP) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000005 BTC.

MU DANK (DANK) traded up 44% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0296 or 0.00000065 BTC.

Navcoin Coin Profile

Navcoin (NAV) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It launched on June 2nd, 2014. Navcoin’s total supply is 71,411,686 coins. Navcoin’s official Twitter account is @NavCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Navcoin is /r/NavCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Navcoin is medium.com/nav-coin . The official website for Navcoin is www.navcoin.org

According to CryptoCompare, “NavCoin (NAV) is a privacy-driven PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency. NAV uses the x13 hashing algorithm. NavCoin's encryption software disconnects and randomises the transaction data, removing it even from an IP address. NavCoin uses a subchain to process anonymous transactions. “

Navcoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Navcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Navcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Navcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

