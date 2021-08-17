Solanium (SLIM) 24-Hour Volume Hits $1.55 Million

Solanium (CURRENCY:SLIM) traded up 16.6% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on August 17th. One Solanium coin can now be bought for about $0.67 or 0.00001470 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Solanium has traded up 124.5% against the US dollar. Solanium has a total market capitalization of $27.52 million and $1.55 million worth of Solanium was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002190 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.17 or 0.00002551 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.24 or 0.00055260 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $60.91 or 0.00133368 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $72.56 or 0.00158869 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.78 or 0.00003893 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $45,647.33 or 0.99946537 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $418.31 or 0.00915898 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3,208.41 or 0.07024937 BTC.

About Solanium

Solanium’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 41,000,000 coins. Solanium’s official Twitter account is @solanium_io

Solanium Coin Trading

