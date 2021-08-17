Rupiah Token (IDRT) Price Reaches $0.0001 on Exchanges

Rupiah Token (CURRENCY:IDRT) traded 0.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on August 17th. Rupiah Token has a total market cap of $5.63 million and $1.13 million worth of Rupiah Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Rupiah Token coin can currently be purchased for $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Rupiah Token has traded down 0.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Rupiah Token alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.99 or 0.00061288 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002190 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.44 or 0.00003142 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $7.61 or 0.00016671 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002190 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $419.64 or 0.00918822 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $22.42 or 0.00049091 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $74.46 or 0.00163032 BTC.

About Rupiah Token

Rupiah Token (CRYPTO:IDRT) is a coin. Its genesis date was April 22nd, 2019. Rupiah Token’s total supply is 130,112,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 81,274,146,176 coins. The official website for Rupiah Token is idrt.link/whitepaper . Rupiah Token’s official message board is medium.com/rupiahtoken-blog . Rupiah Token’s official Twitter account is @RupiahTokenIDRT and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Rupiah Token (IDRT) is an Ethereum-based Token (ERC-20) that is fully collateralized 1:1 by Rupiah (IDR) fiat currency. Each IDRT is backed by the equivalent amount of Fiat Rupiah in an Indonesian bank account and can be redeemed for Fiat through the platform. “

Buying and Selling Rupiah Token

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rupiah Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Rupiah Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Rupiah Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “IDRTUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Rupiah Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Rupiah Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.