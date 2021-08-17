RED Market Capitalization Achieves $645,236.46 (RED)

RED (CURRENCY:RED) traded 0.2% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on August 17th. One RED coin can now be purchased for about $0.0050 or 0.00000011 BTC on popular exchanges. RED has a market cap of $645,236.46 and $19,834.00 worth of RED was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, RED has traded 6.7% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get RED alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000693 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $176.12 or 0.00385612 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.97 or 0.00006492 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0344 or 0.00000075 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000686 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0870 or 0.00000190 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000443 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.54 or 0.00003378 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0173 or 0.00000038 BTC.

RED Coin Profile

RED is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on January 12th, 2018. RED’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 130,000,009 coins. RED’s official website is ico.red-lang.org . RED’s official Twitter account is @red_lang and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “RED is a full stack open-source toolchain, that aims to help users on smart contracts and Dapps development. By leveraging the Blockchain technology, the Red platform intends to lower the barrier of smart contracts and Dapps creation/deployment by providing the user with the Red fullstacks solutions. Red Community Token is an Ethereum-based (ERC20) cryptocurrency developed by the RED platform. It is a utility token that can be used to exchange value within the RED community for either paying services or to tip other users. “

Buying and Selling RED

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as RED directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire RED should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase RED using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “REDUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for RED Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for RED and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.