$1.60 Earnings Per Share Expected for SMART Global Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGH) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect SMART Global Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGH) to post earnings per share (EPS) of $1.60 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for SMART Global’s earnings. SMART Global posted earnings of $0.82 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 95.1%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 7th.

On average, analysts expect that SMART Global will report full-year earnings of $4.65 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.64 to $4.66. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $5.76 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.50 to $5.97. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover SMART Global.

SMART Global (NASDAQ:SGH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 5th. The company reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.30. SMART Global had a return on equity of 25.39% and a net margin of 0.62%. The business had revenue of $437.73 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $415.48 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.70 EPS. SMART Global’s revenue for the quarter was up 55.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research firms have commented on SGH. TheStreet downgraded shares of SMART Global from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of SMART Global from $62.50 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of SMART Global from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of SMART Global from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SMART Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $64.43.

SGH stock traded down $1.49 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $42.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,177 shares, compared to its average volume of 406,817. SMART Global has a 1 year low of $23.54 and a 1 year high of $58.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The firm has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 135.65 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $47.91.

In other SMART Global news, Director Ajay Shah sold 11,647 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $524,115.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Jack A. Pacheco sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.16, for a total transaction of $338,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 98,652 shares in the company, valued at $4,455,124.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 3,034,147 shares of company stock valued at $153,044,865. 4.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of SGH. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of SMART Global by 2,724.0% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 706 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 681 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of SMART Global during the second quarter worth approximately $45,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its position in shares of SMART Global by 11,904.8% during the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Amundi purchased a new position in shares of SMART Global during the second quarter worth approximately $170,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of SMART Global during the second quarter worth approximately $203,000. 91.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SMART Global Company Profile

SMART Global Holdings, Inc designs and manufactures electronic products focused in memory and computing technology areas. The company specializes in application specific product development and support for customers in enterprise, government and original equipment manufacturer, or OEM, markets. It operates through the following segments: Specialty Memory Products, Brazil Products and Specialty Compute and Storage Solutions (SCSS).

