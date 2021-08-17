The Lovesac (NASDAQ:LOVE) Trading Down 9.2%

The Lovesac Company (NASDAQ:LOVE)’s stock price fell 9.2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $57.91 and last traded at $58.08. 9,842 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 386,751 shares. The stock had previously closed at $63.97.

LOVE has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on The Lovesac from $75.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Roth Capital lifted their target price on The Lovesac from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of The Lovesac from $60.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on The Lovesac from $85.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of The Lovesac from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $99.88.

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $68.52. The firm has a market cap of $875.81 million, a P/E ratio of 37.63, a PEG ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 2.45.

The Lovesac (NASDAQ:LOVE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 8th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.58) by $0.71. The Lovesac had a return on equity of 26.07% and a net margin of 7.20%. The firm had revenue of $82.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $75.06 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.58) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 52.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that The Lovesac Company will post 0.67 earnings per share for the current year.

In other The Lovesac news, insider Satori Capital, Llc sold 7,335 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.39, for a total value of $596,995.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Albert Jack Krause sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.70, for a total transaction of $1,592,500.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 107,828 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,868,643.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 55,825 shares of company stock worth $3,764,500 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 16.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC lifted its position in The Lovesac by 174.2% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,459,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,476,000 after acquiring an additional 927,377 shares during the period. Premier Fund Managers Ltd acquired a new position in shares of The Lovesac during the 1st quarter worth approximately $7,316,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in The Lovesac by 13.1% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 875,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,884,000 after purchasing an additional 101,521 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in The Lovesac by 13.5% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 780,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,159,000 after purchasing an additional 92,542 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in The Lovesac by 77.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 192,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,373,000 after purchasing an additional 84,340 shares during the last quarter. 84.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About The Lovesac (NASDAQ:LOVE)

The Lovesac Co is a technology driven, omni-channel company. It designs, manufactures, and sells furniture comprised of modular couches called sactionals and foam beanbag chairs called sacs. Its products include sactionals, sacs, and accessories. The company was founded by Shawn David Nelson in 1995 and is headquartered in Stamford, CT.

