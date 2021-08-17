Baylin Technologies (TSE:BYL) Sets New 12-Month Low at $0.71

Baylin Technologies Inc. (TSE:BYL)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.71 and last traded at C$0.74, with a volume of 179318 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.79.

Separately, Raymond James restated a “market perform” rating and set a C$1.75 target price on shares of Baylin Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th.

The business’s 50 day moving average is C$1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 143.58, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 1.10. The firm has a market cap of C$44.34 million and a PE ratio of -1.48.

Baylin Technologies Inc, together with its subsidiaries, researches, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells passive and active radio frequency (RF), and terrestrial microwave products and services. The company offers embedded antennas for use in smartphones, handsets, tablets, and other mobile devices; device-specific antenna designs for Wi-Fi routers; gateway devices for smart home connectivity, set-top boxes, and land mobile radio products; and indoor and outdoor distributed antenna systems, and small cell system antennas.

