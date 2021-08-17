Aligos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALGS) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of Aligos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGS) saw strong trading volume on Tuesday . 22,518 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 85% from the previous session’s volume of 145,287 shares.The stock last traded at $14.73 and had previously closed at $15.36.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Aligos Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, May 17th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Aligos Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Aligos Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.40.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $19.63. The firm has a market cap of $627.63 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.32.

Aligos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALGS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.79) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.81) by $0.02. As a group, analysts anticipate that Aligos Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ALGS. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in Aligos Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at about $130,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Aligos Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at about $169,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new position in Aligos Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at about $555,000. Acuta Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Aligos Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $4,368,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Aligos Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $334,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.79% of the company’s stock.

About Aligos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALGS)

Aligos Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses to develop novel therapeutics to address unmet medical needs in viral and liver diseases. Its lead drug candidate is ALG-010133, a synthetic oligonucleotide that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of chronic hepatitis B (CHB); and ALG-000184, a capsid assembly modulator, which is in Phase I clinical trials to treat CHB.

