The InterGroup Co. (NASDAQ:INTG) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

The InterGroup Co. (NASDAQ:INTG) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,000 shares, a drop of 41.2% from the July 15th total of 1,700 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded The InterGroup from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, June 11th.

The InterGroup stock remained flat at $$44.00 during trading on Tuesday. The company had a trading volume of 1,197 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,729. The InterGroup has a 52-week low of $26.96 and a 52-week high of $61.61. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.75.

The InterGroup (NASDAQ:INTG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter. The InterGroup had a negative return on equity of 4.05% and a net margin of 15.21%. The firm had revenue of $6.37 million for the quarter.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in The InterGroup stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in The InterGroup Co. (NASDAQ:INTG) by 16.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,438 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,372 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 0.73% of The InterGroup worth $707,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 6.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The InterGroup Company Profile

InterGroup Corp. engages in the purchasing, development, operation, rehabilitation, and disposal of real property of various types and description. It operates through the following business segments: Hotel Operations, Real Estate Operations, and Investment Transactions. The Hotel Operations handles the business activities of hotels.

