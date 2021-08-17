iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF) Short Interest Update

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 8,380,000 shares, an increase of 60.5% from the July 15th total of 5,220,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 7,204,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.2 days.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $8,999,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 9.7% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,768 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $332,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the period. Prism Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 16.7% during the 1st quarter. Prism Advisors Inc. now owns 2,442 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $276,000 after purchasing an additional 349 shares during the period. CX Institutional lifted its stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 16.0% during the 1st quarter. CX Institutional now owns 39,180 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,425,000 after purchasing an additional 5,390 shares during the period. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 5,508 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $622,000 after purchasing an additional 519 shares during the period.

IEF stock traded up $0.10 on Tuesday, reaching $117.60. The company had a trading volume of 323,997 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,310,492. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $112.78 and a 1 year high of $122.39. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $116.41.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 3rd were paid a $0.076 dividend. This represents a $0.91 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 2nd.

About iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

