Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. Sells 3,409 Shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. trimmed its position in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) by 5.8% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 55,390 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 3,409 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial makes up about 1.7% of Mcmillion Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $3,074,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Truist Financial by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 93,117,875 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $5,430,635,000 after buying an additional 3,823,712 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Truist Financial by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 54,158,323 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,158,514,000 after buying an additional 3,449,655 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Truist Financial by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 19,621,830 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,141,126,000 after purchasing an additional 469,307 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its position in shares of Truist Financial by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 17,307,932 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,009,289,000 after purchasing an additional 133,350 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Truist Financial by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 15,487,848 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $903,251,000 after purchasing an additional 266,029 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TFC traded down $1.51 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $55.56. The stock had a trading volume of 113,415 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,646,777. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $55.62. Truist Financial Co. has a twelve month low of $34.86 and a twelve month high of $62.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $74.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 14th. The insurance provider reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.38. Truist Financial had a return on equity of 11.13% and a net margin of 23.46%. The firm had revenue of $5.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.48 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.82 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Truist Financial Co. will post 5.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be paid a $0.48 dividend. This is an increase from Truist Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.46%. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.53%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on TFC. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Truist Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Odeon Capital Group lowered Truist Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Compass Point raised their price target on Truist Financial from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Raymond James restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Truist Financial in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Truist Financial from $60.50 to $63.00 in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Truist Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.36.

In other Truist Financial news, Director K. David Jr. Boyer sold 1,500 shares of Truist Financial stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.11, for a total value of $79,665.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Truist Financial Profile

Truist Financial Corp. operates as a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services to individuals, businesses and municipalities. The firm offers a variety of loans and lease financing to individuals and entities, including insurance premium financing, permanent commercial real estate financing arrangements, loan servicing for third-party investors, direct consumer finance loans to individuals, credit card lending, automobile financing and equipment financing.

